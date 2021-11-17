Next few weeks crucial time for hospitality sector – Harley

A Fine Gael Councillor and local publican says from now until Christmas is a crucial time for the hospitality sector.

Businesses rely heavily on revenue brought in over the next few weeks which will see them through into the New Year.

There are fears that the new restrictions will result in closures and job losses.

Treasurer of the Donegal Branch of the Vintners Federation of Ireland, Councillor Martin Harley has also acknowledged that the Government had a difficult decision to make but equally the sector is set to suffer as a result: