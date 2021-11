Donegal man Ronan Doherty has signed a contract extension with Cliftonville, putting pen to a new deal that keep's hime at Solitute until the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

Since his move from Institute, Doherty has scored five goals in 92 outings, two of those came in recent games against Dungannon and Portadown.

Chairman Paul McKeown and Manager Paul McLaughlin have both expressed their pleasure at seeing Doherty and Ryan Curran commit to three-year extensions.