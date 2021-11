Health officials in Northern Ireland are warning "more severe restrictions" may have to be considered next month, to stop hospitals becoming overwhelmed.

It comes as the Stormont Executive prepares to meet later - to discuss covid passports for entry to pubs, restaurants, and other venues.

The Health Minister's recommending they're made mandatory from mid-December.

But Dan McGeehan, General Manager of The Bentley bar in Derry, says he has concerns: