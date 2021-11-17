LYIT men win comfortably as Ladies draw with TUD

It was anohter busy day on Tuesday for the soccer sides from the LYIT.

The men had an easy enough time against the National College of Ireland winning 8-1.

Four goals came in each half with Liam Walsh bagging himself a hat-trick.

Walsh, Michael Harris, Stephen Doherty and Kieran Farren scored in the opening 45 minutes with Joel Bradley Walsh, Pat Loughrey and then a double from Walsh coming in the second half.

The LYIT ladies meanwhile drew 3-3 with Technological University Dublin.

A brace from Tara O'Connor and a Pauline O'Grady goal had Johnny Baird's side 3-1 up but they conceded twice in the second half as the Dublin side headed home with a share of the spoils.

