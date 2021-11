The annual public switch on of the Christmas lights in Letterkenny has been cancelled.

The popular event which normally attracts hundreds of people to Letterkennys Main Street was meant to be held this Friday.

However, due to the rising number of Covid cases, the decision was made to pull the event.

CEO of the Letterkenny Chamber of Commerce Toni Forrester says they are deeply disappointed but they had to err on the side of caution: