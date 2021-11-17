League fixtures not accurate – Donegal GAA

Donegal GAA have said a set of Allianz National League fixtures circulating across social media are not accurate and don’t reflect the provisional fixture schedule which Croke Park will be issuing to County Boards in the coming days.

They added that no county has yet received the provisional list.

Full release from Donegal GAA below:

"A provisional set of Allianz National League fixtures were circulating across social media this morning. CLG Dhún na nGall stress that this schedule of fixtures is not accurate and will not even reflect the provisional fixture schedule which Croke Park will be issuing to County Boards within the next week.

The process whereby fixtures are finally agreed includes the compilation of a provisional schedule by the CCCC in Croke Park. These are then submitted to County Boards. In the case of Donegal this would include the eight counties who play in Division 1 of the National League. Each county has the opportunity to comment on the provisional schedule and a final list of fixtures is drawn up as a result of an iterative process involving the 8 county boards and Croke Park.

No county has yet received a provisional list. Nevertheless, there are anomalies in the list currently circulating that indicate when it arrives with Donegal County Secretary the provisional list will be different to that currently on social media."