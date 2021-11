Foyle MP and SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood says he has has pressed the British government on the need for the North to retain the economic benefits provided by the Protocol.

Mr Eastwood was speaking after an SDLP delegation held a virtual meeting with Brexcit Minister Lord David Frost earlier today.

Earlier, Lord Frost warned triggering Article 16 of Northern Ireland protocol remains "a very real option".

However, speaking to BBC Radio Ulster, he said while gaps remain, a deal can be done..........