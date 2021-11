Drumkeen lift Colin Breslin Youth Cup with a 2-1 win over Bonagee Utd in Tuesdays final.

First half goals from Jack Patton and Mark Gordon had Drumkeen 2-0 up before a winder strike from Zac Breen midway through the second half got one back.

Bonagee were reduced to ten men in 75 but threw everything at Drumkeen in search of an equaliser but Drumkeen saw it out well to claim the cup.