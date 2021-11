A Donegal doctor says he has reservations about whether the new Covid restrictions will have the desired effect.

A curfew for the hospitality sector is being introduced along with changes to self isolation rules for households.

Ministers have been given a stark warning about the impact of Covid on hospitals and ICU admissions over the coming weeks.

Local GP Ciaran O'Fearraigh says the booster programme needs to be rolled out quickly to reduce pressure on the hospital system: