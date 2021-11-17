CMO fears December crisis as 3,633 Covid cases are confirmed

3,633 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the Republic this evening, with 634 Covid patients in hospital today, 119 of them in ICU.

Latest figures for Letterkenny University Hospital show 17 Covid patients beiong treated there, none of them in ICU.

There has been a total of 5,609 deaths related to COVID-19 notified in Ireland. This includes 43 deaths newly notified in the past week.

CMO Dr Tony Holohan says as many as 400,000 people could be infected by Covid next month if action isn't taken.

That would mean nearly 13,000 cases every day in December.

Dr Holohan says there would be huge pressure on the hospital systems if cases continue to rise at their current rate...............