Women’s cancer operation delayed over Covid test miscommunication

A woman who was due to have a cancerous lump removed in Galway today has hit out at Letterkenny University Hospital over an alleged miscommunication in her positive Covid test.

Carmel was diagnosed with breast cancer three weeks ago and has received both Covid-19 vaccines and a booster jab.

Carmel travelled to Galway on Sunday night but when she arrived to the hospital, she was told by staff there that she was Covid positive and to return home immediately.

An emotional Carmel told today's Nine Til Noon Show that Letterkenny University Hospital did not inform her personally of her positive result: