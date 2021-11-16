Two motorists fined after being caught speeding in Mountcharles

Two drivers have been fined after being caught speeding last night by the Donegal Town Roads Policing Unit.

One driver who was transporting a number of passengers home was detected travelling at 135KPH in a 100 KPH speed zone in the Mountcharles area.

A short time later another driver who was also dropping a passenger home was stopped after they were caught speeding at 145KPH at the same location.

Both drivers were fined €80 and 3 penalty points.

Gardai are urging motorists to slow down and remain aware of the speed at which you are travelling at all times.

People are asked also to consider their own safety, the safety of any passengers and the safety of other road users.

Gardai are urging passengers travelling in a car which is not being driven in a safe manner, to not be afraid to ask them to stop and let you out of the car.