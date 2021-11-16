Tip off may have disturbed burglary

A tip off from a witness to a burglary may have deterred those responsible from carrying out the crime in full.

Gardaí received a call on Saturday shortly after 9pm in relation to a burglary that was in progress at a house in An Gleann Rua, Letterkenny.

When Gardaí arrived at the location there was nobody present but it was evident that an attempt had been made to gain entry to a house there.

Damage had been caused to the window frame of the house and the internal glass of the window had shattered.

Entry was not gained to the house.

Garda ask anybody who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the area on the date in question to contact Gardaí in Letterkenny on 074-9167100.

Gardai are also urging anybody who was in that area around that time and who had a dash cam to make the footage available to Gardaí.

They are also stressing the importance of calling Gardai when you observe any sort of suspicious activity in your area.