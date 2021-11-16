Nightclubs will be hit particularly hard by new restrictions – Donegal Treasurer VFI

Pubs, restaurants and nightclubs will have earlier closing hours from Thursday after Cabinet approved more measures aimed at reducing the spread of Covid.

Hospitality businesses will have to close at midnight in a row back from Government.

While people will be asked to work from home where possible from Friday.

A booster vaccine campaign for over 50s was also approved this morning.

While changes to close contact rules for households will see everyone in a home have to restrict movements for five days if there's a positive case in the home.

The Treasurer of the Donegal Branch of the Vintners Federation of Ireland, Councillor Martin Harley says while it will be a difficult time for all in the industry, nightclubs will be hit particularly hard: