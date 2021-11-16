LUH second most overcrowded in Ireland today

Letterkenny University Hospital is the second most overcrowded in Ireland today.

As of this morning, there were 56 people awaiting admission - 18 on trolleys in its Emergency Department and a further 38 were waiting on wards.

Nationally, 409 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch. 319 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 90 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

University Hospital Limerick today recorded its highest daily trolley figure on record with 95 people waiting there.