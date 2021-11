The Health Minister says the latest covid projections are very stark and efforts must be made to prevent them.

New NPHET modelling has warned up to 500 people could need critical care by next month, in a worst-case scenario.

NIAC has approved extending the booster programme to those over the age of 50 and people with underlying conditions.

Speaking on his way into Cabinet in the past few minutes, Stephen Donnelly says the projections are worrying: