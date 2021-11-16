Jeep stolen and set alight in Letterkenny

A jeep has been stolen and set alight in Letterkenny.

The jeep had been parked in a secure yard when the theft occurred.

The incident happened in the early hours of Friday morning last.

Gardaí are investigating the unauthorised taking of a red landrover jeep '04 W 421' that was stolen from a business premises on the Neil T Blaney Road, Letterkenny on Friday last shortly before 3.40am.

It is believed the jeep travelled in the direction of the Paddy Harte Road.

It was discovered later on the same date at 7.10pm at Fernhill, Letterkenny. It had been set on fire and was completely destroyed as a result.

Gardai are appealing to anybody with any relevant information to contact them in Letterkenny.

Gardai are appealing to anybody who was in the area of the Neil T Blaney Road/Paddy Harte Road around that time and who may have observed this jeep being driven or who may have captured it on their dash cam footage to contact them.

Gardai are also asking anybody who may have observed the occupant/s flee from the jeep in the area of Fernhill on Friday evening to make contact with them in Letterkenny .