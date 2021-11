Issues with respite services in North Inishowen have yet to be resolved.

Three centres on the peninsula had been closed for long periods of time with a Covid outbreak to blame for one of the closures.

This resulted in staff being redistributed and now recruiting the necessary personnel is said to be a major issue.

Two of the centres including Cashel Na Cor, which provides day services, is due to open next week but only two days a week.

Local Cllr Rena Donaghey fears this won't go far enough: