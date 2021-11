The Mountain Top Roundabout in Letterkenny has been officially renamed the 'George Boal Roundabout'.

New signage for the roundabout was unveiled yesterday by George Boal and the Cathaoirleach of the Letterkenny Milford Municipal District, Councillor Jimmy Kavanagh.

It comes following the passing of a motion put forward by Councillor Ciaran Brogan to rename the roundabout.

Mr Boal has been praised for his role in the development of the area and the amount of employment he has generated.