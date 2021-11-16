€800m redress scheme for survivors of mother and baby homes

The government has approved an €800 million redress scheme for survivors of mother and baby homes.

34,000 former residents will be eligible and applications open late next year once the necessary legislation is passed.

All mothers who spent time in one of the institutions will qualify for the scheme with payments based on their length of stay.

An enhanced medical card will be made available to anyone who was a resident for more than six months.

The government's also committed to creating a National Memorial and Records Centre.