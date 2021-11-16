Draw made for North West of Ireland Intermediate Cup

The draw was made on Monday night for the North West of Ireland Intermediate Cup.
This is the recently formed cup competition for teams from the Ulster Senior League and the Northern Ireland Intermediate League.
There will be five first round matches and they are as follows:
Strabane Athletic v Letterkenny Rovers
Newtown v Cockhill Cetlic
Derry City Reserves v Maiden City
Monaghan United v Dungiven
Bonagee United v Trojans
The teams to receive byes to the quarter finals are Finn Harps, Ardstraw and Newbuildings United
The first round matches will be played in January