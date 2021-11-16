Draw made for North West of Ireland Intermediate Cup

The draw was made on Monday night for the North West of Ireland Intermediate Cup.

This is the recently formed cup competition for teams from the Ulster Senior League and the Northern Ireland Intermediate League.

There will be five first round matches and they are as follows:

Strabane Athletic v Letterkenny Rovers

Newtown v Cockhill Cetlic

Derry City Reserves v Maiden City

Monaghan United v Dungiven

Bonagee United v Trojans

The teams to receive byes to the quarter finals are Finn Harps, Ardstraw and Newbuildings United

The first round matches will be played in January