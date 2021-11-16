Cabinet to consider covid measures including working from home

The Cabinet will consider covid measures including working from home, when it meets this morning.

Last night the cabinet sub-committee heard up to 500 people with Covid could require ICU admission by next month, under a worst-case scenario - in new NPHET modelling.

622 people are in hospital with the virus, with 117 being treated in intensive care.

Ministers will consider the need for covid certs to access gyms, hairdressers and barbers, the wider use of antigen testing and a booster programme for those aged 50 and over.