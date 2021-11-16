Border protests getting underway this weekend

Two demonstrations are taking place along the Donegal border this weekend to oppose the threat by the British Government to trigger Article 16.

Border Communities Against Brexit believe that recent statements from the UK Government pose a direct threat to the Peace Process and are raising the prospect of a hard border in Ireland.

The protests are getting underway on Saturday at 3pm at Lifford Bridge and at Bridgend and in other areas along the border

Donegal Spokesperson for Border Communities Against Brexit Tom Murray has been outlining some of their concerns: