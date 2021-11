Over 50s, and those with underlying conditions aged between 16 and 59, will be added to the list of those eligible for a Covid-19 booster vaccine.

It follows advice from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee to Government - which has been approved by Ministers and the Chief Medical Officer.

Residents of long-term care facilities are being included in the roll-out regardless of age.

Everyone eligible to receive a booster will be given a dose of a mRNA jab.