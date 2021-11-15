UK approach to Brexit is reckless – MacLochlainn

Sinn Fein's chief whip in the Dail has described the UK Government and the DUP's approach to the Northern Ireland Protocol as "reckless".

Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn was reacting to recent threats made by the British Government that they would trigger Article 16 of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement - a move that could have serious consequences for the relationship between the EU and UK, and that could potentially spell the end of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

On Saturday next, November 20th, at 3 o'clock, Border Communities Against Brexot wil holod protests at a number of border locations, including Bridgend and Lifford Bridge.

Deputy MacLochlainn says the position that the British Government and the DUP have taken endangers the Good Friday Agreement....