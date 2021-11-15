Two arrested as part of investigation into man’s death in Derry

Police say that two people in Derry, a man aged in his twenties and a woman aged in her fifties, have been arrested as part of an investigation into a death in the city last week.

A man was found dead in the early hours of Friday morning, the 12th of November in the Moss Park area of Derry city.

The two people arrested are being held in Police custody, as the Police say they are in the early part of their investigations into the man's death.

Anyone who may have any information regarding the case is being asked to contact Police on 101, citing reference 1497 of 14/11/2021.