Donegal County Council is seeking funds to carry out safety works on the Windyhall Road in Letterkenny.

The issue was raised at this month's Letterkenny Milford Municipal District by Cllr Gerry McMonagle, who said realigning the more dangerous bends must be a priority.

Officials told him it is on a priority list which was submitted to the Department of Transport, but no updates on funding have been received.

Cllr McMonagle says more urgency is needed..............