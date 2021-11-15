Nursing Home says any proof of Covid immunity will be accepted

Nursing homes owners will be able to ask visitors for vaccination certs from today, to reduce the covid risk to residents.

However there are exceptions for those providing essential services and on compassionate grounds.

Questions have been asked as to whether UK vaccination certs will be accepted.

Anne Gallagher of Hillcrest Nursing Home in Letterkenny says any proof of immunity will be accepted.

She says the authorities are catching up with what's been happening locally for some time...........