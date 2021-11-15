Housing Official’s email comments are ‘disappointing’ – Campaigner

A member of the Mica Action Group has described comments made about her in emails by a Department of Housing official as "disappointing".

Over the weekend the Independent published details of emails sent by department officials regarding Defective Block Working Group meetings - one such email was mistakenly sent to Mica campaigners in the Working Group, describing campaigner Eileen Doherty as wanting to "cause a scene".

She called the internal comments "shocking", and says that mica campaigners are disappointed in the "unprofessional" way department officials referred to them.......