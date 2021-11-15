Government not considering lockdowns for unvaccinated – Taoiseach

The Taoiseach says a lockdown for unvaccinated people isn't being considered, despite ever-rising Covid case numbers and hospitalisations.

The cabinet sub-committee on Covid meets this evening to discuss new measures aimed at reducing infection rates.

They'll be discussing the expanded use of covid certs and antigen tests - as well as asking people to work from home.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin says tougher restrictions for the unvaccinated, like measures currently in place in Austria, are not being looked at: