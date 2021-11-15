Covid measures can’t be ruled out – Taoiseach

The Cabinet Sub Committee on Covid-19 will meet this evening to consider further actions aimed at addressing rising infection rates.

The wider use of covid certs, antigen tests and a recommendation for people work from home where possible are among the measures set to be discussed.

A full Cabinet meeting will then be held tomorrow to approve any changes.

It comes as a further 3,805 cases were confirmed yesterday, while 596 covid patients were in hospital last night, and 106 are in ICU.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin says reopening has clearly caused greater spread of the disease..........