Residential property prices increased more sharply in the border region than anywhere else in the country in the year to September.

The rise was 21.9%, compared to a national rise of 12.4%.

CSO figures show prices in Dublin prices went up by 11.5% , while outside the capital, they increased by 13.2%.

More than 4,300 home purchases were recorded in September - that's up more than a third compared to September last year.