4,570 new ROI Covid-19 cases this evening

The Department of Health has announced 4,570 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland this evening.

There are now 622 people in hospitals with the virus, with 117 of those in ICUs.

The HSE's CEO Paul Reid said earlier today that "around 300" of those patients are receiving enhanced treatment, including ventilation.

These numbers come as the Government's cabinet sub-committee on Covid is set to meet this evening to discuss a response to the continuous rise in case numbers and hospitalisations from the virus.