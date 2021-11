Letterkenny Gaels won the 2021 Donegal Junior B Football Championship after they beat Lifford 1-06 to 0-07 at O'Donnell Park.

Peter Doherty's goal in the opening moments of the game proved the difference between to two sides.

After the game Tom Comack got the thoughts of joint captains of Letterkenny Gaels, Shane Gildea and Nicky McGarrigle.