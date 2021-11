Downings are the Donegal Junior Football Champions for 2021 after they beat Letterkenny Gaels 1-9 to 0-03 at O'Donnell Park.

Alan Pasoma's scored a goal midway through the second half after Man of the Match Danny McBride hit the post.

Tom Comack spoke with Man of the Match Danny McBride after the game.

Tom also spoke with Lorcan Connor.

Captain Ben McNutt told Tom Comack he was happy to right the wrongs of last year's final defeat.