Those with busy social lives should take regular antigen tests – Expert

A public health expert says that anyone with a busy social calendar this festive season should take regular antigen tests.

The call comes amid the recent elevated infection rates of the virus here, with 3,805 new confirmed cases in the latest figures from the Department of Health.

Dr Paddy Mallon is an infectious diseases physician at St Vincent's hospital and a Professor at UCD - he says antigen testing twice a week can help to cut down on the number of infections in the community...

People have been reminded to buy their antigen tests for Covid-19 directly from a pharmacy, as some antigen tests for sale in the UK and elsewhere in Europe are unreliable.

Professor Anthony Staines says that the Government should provide a list of tests that are proven to be effective at correctly identifying the presence of Covid...