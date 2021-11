Moortown won the Tyrone Intermediate Football Championship on Saturday evening after they beat Owen Roes 0-11 to 0-06 in Healy Park.

Owen Roes had Damien McCrossan red carded just before the break and trailed six points to three and couldn't bridge that gap in the second half as Moortown won the title.

After the game Owen Roes boss Paddy Campbell told Francis Mooney the best team won on the day...