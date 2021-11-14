Premier Division Review: Harps draw as Derry win

Finn Harps earned a point at St Pat's in the second last game of the season in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

Billy King and Darragh Burn scored either side of a Sean Boyd brace in the 2-2 draw.

In the Ryan McBride Brandywell a Jamie McGonigle double gave Derry all three points in a 2-0 win over Sligo Rovers.

Meanwhile Waterford only managed a draw away at Longford Town meaning if Harps beat Longford at home on the final day of the season they will be safe in the Premier Division.

Former Finn Harps captain Keith Cowan joined Eóin Catterson on Sunday Sport to review the weekend…