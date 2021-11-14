Noah Gooch lights up Letterkenny’s Star of Hope

Noah Gooch switched on the Star of Hope at Letterkenny's Polestar Roundabout this weekend as the run-up to Christmas begins.

Six-year-old Noah, son of Highland Radio presenter Lee Gooch, has Down's Syndrome and was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year - and last night he was given the honour of switching on the Star of Hope as the festive season approaches.

Noah's Bed Push, a fundraiser organised to help several charities and organisations that provide aid for children with serious illnesses, raised over €237,000 earlier this year after several celebrities and volunteers helped push a bed 250km from Crumlin Children's Hospital to Letterkenny University Hospital.