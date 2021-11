The Department of Health has confirmed 3,805 new cases of Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland today.

As of the latest figures, 582 people are in hospitals with the virus, with 106 of those in intensive care units.

The latest HSE data shows that as of midnight on Thursday, County Donegal's 14-day incidence rate of the virus - 1,152 cases per 100,000 people - is just above the national average of 1036.5.