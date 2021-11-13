Work to begin on new Adventure Area in Letterkenny

Work will begin on the proposed new Adventure Area at the Bernard McGlinchey Town Park in Letterkenny next week, but it will be some time before the project is completed.

The initial works will get underway on Monday, and will continue for three to four weeks.

Letterkenny Milford Municipal District was told this week that the works to take place in the coming weeks are the initial phase of the project, and are minor in nature.

That, they say, reflects the scale of funding available, just under €32,000.

The preliminary work will include site clearance, including the removal and disposal of trees, the removal of part of the stone wall and the installation of drainage gullies, a water main, and a public lighting duct.

Provision has also been made for the installation of a CCTV service duct.

Officials say a meeting is being arranged to discuss phase two options for the project, with the identification of funding streams a key factor in determining when the equipment can installed and the adventure park opened.