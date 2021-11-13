WHO: Boosters should only be given to immunocompromised to aid developing countries

The World Health Organisation is calling for countries to stop giving booster Covid vaccines to healthy people.

Over-60s and healthcare workers in Ireland are continuing to receive third doses this weekend.

But the WHO says boosters should only be given to immunocompromised people, because of a severe lack of vaccines currently available in developing countries.

Director-general Tedros Ghebreyesus says poor countries are lagging behind in their vaccination programmes - because richer countries are stockpiling vaccines: