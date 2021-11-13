Waterford held – advantage Finn Harps

Waterford missed out on the chance to vacate the relegation playoff spot in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division on Saturday night.

That's after they played out a 1-1 draw with First Division bound Longford away from home.

The result means, it remains advantage Finn Harps, only on goal difference with one game to play.

In the final series of games in the top flight next Friday, Harps host Longford Town knowing a win will secure their place in the Premier Division for another season.

Waterford are at home St Pats next week.