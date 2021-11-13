Success for Finn Harps U-14’s & U-15’s as they claim League of Ireland Cups

It was a successful day for Finn Harps underage teams as their under 14's and 15's teams won the League of Ireland Cup.

Harps under 14’s were first to get their hands on the cup after they beat Wexford Youths 4-2 on penalties after the game finished 1-1 with Carragher Friel getting the goal for Harps.

The under 15’s had a more straightforward victory after they beat Cork City 2-0.

Shaunie Bradley opened the scoring in the first half before Brendan McLaughlin sealed the victory in the second half.