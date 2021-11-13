Safety on dual carriageway at Trimreagh being assessed – Local Cllr

Transport Infrastructure Ireland has appointed consultants to assess safety along the dual carriageway before Trimreagh between Letterkenny and Manorcunningham.

The issue was raised at Letterkenny Milford Municipal District this week by Cllr Donal Coyle, who is asking the council to liaise with TII to secure a crash barrier at the spot.

Officials have passed his request on to the consultants, and say members will be briefed when the review is complete.

Cllr Coyle says a crash has already happened at this location and the matter must be dealt as a matter of urgency: