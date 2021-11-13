Republic of Ireland’s Covid incidence above 1,000 for first time since January

The country's 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 has exceeded 1,000 for the first time since late January.

The national rate now stands at 1,037 cases per 100,000 people - with Leitrim, Louth and Westmeath the worst affected.

The highest number of cases in over 10 months was reported yesterday, with 5,483 new cases reported.

Trinity College professor Tomás Ryan says that measures such as expanded testing and tracing and even potential further restrictions could be needed...

Chief medical officer, Tony Holohan, is encouraging people to be very cautious as the situation worsens...