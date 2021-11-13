Reaction as Cloughaneely earn Donegal Intermediate Football title

Cloughaneely are the Donegal Intermediate Football champions after they beat Dungloe 1-11 to 0-05 in their replay in O'Donnell Park.

At half time Michael Lynch's side led seven points to two and outscored their opponents 1-04 to two points in the second half to claim the title.

After the game Ciaran O'Donnell spoke with Cloughaneely captain Mark Harley but first he spoke with Man of the Match Jason McGee...

Pauric Hilferty got the thoughts of defener Lee O'Brien...

Pauric also spoke with member of the Clouaghneely management team Joe Friel...