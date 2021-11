Brett McGinty extended his pro fight record to 4-0 with his latest victory at the Skydome Arena in Coventry on Saturday evening.

The St Johnston native was a comfortable winner over the four rounds beating Pavel Albrecht of the Czech Republic.

McGinty who is training under two time World champion Rucky Hatton is due back in the ring again in around four weeks time possibly in London.

Since turning professional it's McGinty's third win at the Skydome.