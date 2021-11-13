Golden Bridges Conference to be held virtually again this year

This year's annual Golden Bridges Conference will be held virtually again this year.

The event brings together political leaders, business, community representatives, tourism and education providers from Ireland North West and Boston to further bind their relationship as the regions start to recover from the COVID pandemic.

It’s getting underway on Friday, 19 November.

This is the second year that the hugely popular and influential transatlantic conference will be hosted virtually.

The setting for this year's event will be from Gteic in Gaoth Dobhair.

It will feature a range of speakers and delegates from the US, the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, who will discuss themes of investment, innovation, tourism, culture and education.

Among those confirmed to participate at the event are Rachael Rollins, Suffolk County District Attorney in Boston and the Minister Charlie McConalogue, TD, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine of Ireland.

The Golden Bridges Conference aims to give the global audience a unique insight into how those living and working in the border region of Donegal Derry and Strabane are continuing to work in close collaboration to attract investment, create jobs and boost the economy post pandemic.

Despite the global challenges in recovering from the pandemic and locally the implications of Brexit, the region looks forward with optimism and confidence.

The conference will feature a range of panel discussions covering a range of topics that include: Northwest Ireland: open for investment, A Region on the Rise; Enhancing Northwest Ireland's Compelling Visitor Proposition; New Medical School Up and Running; Exploring a Continent of Culture, Heritage and History; Working Globally and Living Locally; Ireland Northwest: A global Exemplar for Cross Border Co-operation; A Revived City Region for a new era; Valuing our Transatlantic Partnerships and Ireland North West: a hot bed of innovation. Guests will hear from speakers from various community, cultural and commercial sectors from both sides of the Atlantic.

The event is being jointly coordinated by Derry City and Strabane District Council and Donegal County Council with Aisling events and will take place virtually, broadcasting from the Gteic in Gaoth Dobhair in Co Donegal.

Golden Bridges aims to promote partnerships between Ireland Northwest and Boston, Massachusetts and also to highlight various community, business, and education initiatives in the two regions by bringing together influential business and political leaders.

It will take place online on Friday 19 November from 08:00 to 13:00 EST/13:00 to 18:00 GMT.

To register for Golden Bridges or view the event programme visit – https://aisling-events.com/golden-bridges-registration-2021/