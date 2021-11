Cloughaneely claimed the Donegal Intermediate Football Championship at their third try with a 1-11 to 0-05 win over Dungloe in the decider at O'Donnell Park on Saturday afternoon.

Blake McGarvey's goal midway through the second half helped earn the Falcarragh men the title.

Goalscorer Blake McGarvey told Pauric Hilferty he was happy they could put last week's performance right...

Pauric also spoke with Ciaran McGeady...